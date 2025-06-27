It has been a tough few days for Karisma Kapoor and the whole Kapoor family. Karisma's ex-husband, Sunjay Kapur, passed away on June 12 at the age of 53. Sunjay was playing polo at a prestigious club in England when he accidentally swallowed a bee. The bee, reportedly, got stuck in his windpipe, making it difficult for him to breathe. This eventually led to him suffering cardiac arrest.

As soon as the news broke out, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were spotted visiting Karisma at her home. Malaika Arora also paid Lolo a visit. Sunjay's current wife, Priya Sachdev, and Karisma were seen grief-stricken at his prayer meet. The 'Zubeidaa' actress' kids – Samaira and Kiaan also looked devastated.

Karisma's first post

Ever since Sunjay's death, Karisma had remained absent from social media. As she turned a year older on June 25, she took to social media to share her first note post-Sunjay's death. While Kareena, Sonam, Malaika, and Saba Pataudi tried to cheer her up on her birthday, the diva remained silent on social media. However, late last night, the 'Shakti' actress thanked everyone for the support and wishes.

"Thank you, everyone, for your warm wishes and support (sic)," she wrote.

Priya Sachdev-Karisma equation

Post Sunjay Kapur's death, an old interview of his wife, Priya Sachdev has taken over social media. In the interview, she had spoken about her equation with Karisma Kapoor and the step-kids. Sachdev had revealed that they didn't want Karisma to feel left out and wanted to create a positive environment for the kids.

"So, we have family groups. We've created a Kapoor family group and then they have another Kapoor family group with their mother... and with their mother also Sanjay and I have had many conversations together. I call her Lolo. We invited her for tea over to the house and then after that from one tea led to a dinner and she has also joined us on a few family vacations," she told Kin and Kindness.