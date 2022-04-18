Karisma Kapoor seems all set to get married again. And we are not saying it, something else is. After Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor surreal wedding, it might be the turn of another Kapoor to get hitched. And if the rituals are anything to go by, there is a big hint that she might be the one. Confused?

What happened?

It so happened that Alia Bhatt's Kaleeras fell on none other than Karisma Kapoor. The picture showed an exuberant Karisma being surrounded by Karan Johar and Riddhima Sahni. "Instagram VS Reality. The Kaleera fell on me guys!" she shared. As per the tradition and belief, the person on whose head kaleeras fall is the next one to get married.

Karisma's past relationships

Karisma was earlier married to Sanjay Kapur which ended in a bitter fall out and divorce. The estranged couple has two children together - Kiaan and Samaira. Karisma was also said to be in a relationship with industrialist Sandeep Toshniwal. The two could often be spotted together.

But, right when we were hoping that the couple would make it official, they called it quits. When allegations of Karisma Kapoor trying to extract money from Sanjay Kapur started floating around, father Randhir Kapoor bared it all in an interview with HT. "Everyone knows our ­credentials. We are Kapoors. We don't need to run after anyone's money. We have been blessed with not only money, but our talent can support us for the rest of our lives."