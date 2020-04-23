The divas' gang of Kareena Kapoor including her sister Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora, enjoy a great bond of friendship and are usually spotted chilling together.

All four actresses enjoy each others' company and give some major friendship goals to their fans. Their bond shows that Bollywood is not only infamous for its cat-fights and cold-wars among the actors, but it has even witnessed some true bondings and friendships as well.

Kareena's girl gang is not only famous for their strong bond but also for their luxurious lifestyle. All the four actresses can make fashion police go gaga through their outstanding fashion sense and their

So today lets peep into these four divas' lifestyle and their net worth.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor has been quite a successful actress since her debut in 2000. Her name features under top A-list heroines and her journey has been quite inspirational for newbies. Coming from the renowned Kapoor family and being a 'Bahu of the Nawabs' family, Bebo has never used her family's name to earn success.

The 39-year-old actress endorses some popular brands like Sony, Head & Shoulders, Lakme, Prega News, Magnum Icecream among others. She reportedly charges Rs. 6 crores per endorsement and is a face of around 15 brands.

Bebo even collaborated with Ishq FM to host a radio show "What Women Want" which did quite well as it received and earned her a nomination at the New York Festivals Radio Awards for 'Best Talk Show Host.'

Kareena Kapoor is the owner of a 4BHK apartment in Fortune Heights, Bandra worth Rs.48 crores where she resides with her husband and son. She also owns a house in Gstaad, Switzerland, which is worth Rs.33 crores.

Furthermore, the Good Newwz actress also has an impressive collection of exotic cars including Mercedes Benz S Class, Audi Q7, Range Rover Sport SUV and Lexus LX 470.

All this comprises of making her net worth of $50 million.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor was the first girl from the Kapoor clan to have stepped into Bollywood to make a career in the film world. Being a popular actress in the industry she has starred in several memorable roles and is renowned for her romantic roles in movies.

There was a time when Lolo used to reign supreme among the many talented actresses in the film industry. She has received several awards and accolades during her film career.

Karisma has been leading lady of brands like Kelloggs, Danone, Garnier, McCain, California Almond, Aromaz, Odonil and many more. She even owns a fleet of luxury cars from Mercedes-Benz, Audi and BMW.

Karisma Kapoor's net worth is estimated to be around $12 million.

Malaika Arora

The 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' girl Malaika Arora is the queen of Bollywood item songs. Even though the actress did not feature in a lot of movies, still her fan following is quite remarkable. Being a fashion enthusiast and fitness promoter 'Mala' nails every outfit that she wears.

She garnered huge fame and fan with her popular item songs like Munni Badnaam, Anaarkali Disco Chali, Gur Naal Ishq Mittha and many more.

Her sponsorship agreements include several brands such as Hero, Lux, Zandu Balm, and Streax Hair Color. While she charges INR 1.75 crores per dance in a film.

Malaika is living a comfortable life in a luxurious bungalow and has a BMW 7 series and Range Rover in her car collection. She has an estimated net worth of $10 million.

Amrita Arora

The younger sister of Malaika, Amrita Arora is another fashionista of Bebo's girl gang. She started her career with the 2002 film 'Kitne Door Kitne Pass' alongside Fardeen Khan.

The movie wasn't a commercial success and after a couple of hits and misses, Amrita tasted her first success with the multi-starrer movie 'Awara Paagal Deewana' along with Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, Paresh Rawal and Jonney Lever which was a blockbuster movie.

Even though amrita's career has been quite unstable, her most memorable performance was in the movie 'Girlfriend' wherein she played a controversial role of a character Sapna. She also made some special appearance in some movies like Om Shaanti Om, Speed, Red: The Dark Side, Kambakth Ishq and Golmaal Returns.

Amrita Arora tied the knot with businessman Shakeel Ladak in March 2009, and is living quite a luxurious life with her family in Mumbai. In fact, she owns some luxury cars in her collection and makes a moderate sum of money from her career in acting and modelling.

Amrita Arora's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around $1-5 million.