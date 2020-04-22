Bollywood celebrities have turned into chefs ever since the lockdown has begun. Be it cooking a three-course meal or making delicious desserts, celebrities have been channelling their inner Masterchefs at home.

Bollywood stars such as Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Pulkit Samrat, Katrina Kaif have flaunted their culinary skills by cooking some appetising meals for their lockdown partners. While some of them are diet conscious like Rakul Preet Singh, some have been mastering the regional savoury dishes like Diljit Dosanjh.

Many celebrities have unleashed their inner bakers and are killing the lockdown boredom with some sweetness. Check out the list of Bollywood bakers:

1. Janhvi Kapoor

Dhadak fame Janhvi Kapoor has been beating the quarantine blues with her sister Khushi Kapoor. From painting to eating Maggi, this sister duo has been keeping each other occupied during the lockdown. Like an ideal big sister, Janhvi also baked a carrot cake for her little sis but looks like it didn't go well with Khushi's taste palette. When excited Janhvi asked Khushi to eat the cake she took a bite and said, "I don't like it." Ouch! We think Janhvi should stick to acting only as baking is not everybody's cup of tea.

2. Sonam Kapoor

Back from London amid the coronavirus outbreak, Sonam is locked up with her husband Anand Ahuja. She has been spending her time reading, styling her husband and baking delicious desserts. She took her Instagram to share the glimpse of her chocolate walnut cake. She even shared the recipe of gluten-free chocolate chips cookies.

3. Karisma Kapoor

While the country is hooked with her new web series called Mentalhood, Karisma has been spending most of her time in the kitchen baking cakes. Happy baker Karisma shared the pictures of the delicious chocolate cake that she baked for her family and her staff.

4. Alia Bhatt

Raazi fame Alia, who has been spotted cooking on her YouTube channel previously, along with her house help, has been snapped lately cooking meals in her kitchen. Being quarantined with beau Ranbir Kapoor, Alia shared the picture of grain-free paleo banana bread that she baked on Easter.

5. Kartik Aaryan

Pyar Ka Punchama baby Kartik Aaryan who has been busy lately with his online show 'Koki Poochega' has also donned the chef's hat, earlier this month. On the occasion of his sister's birthday, he tried to bake a cake, which eventually turned to be a big biscuit. Check out his post:

6. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has been proving herself to be true Masterchef, ever since the lockdown has begun. From making delicious laddoos to baking a pie for her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, making desserts is like a cakewalk for Malaika.

7. Pooja Hegde

Housefull 4 fame, who will be seen with Prabhas in his upcoming flick, also shared the pictures of cake she baked on her father's birthday. Apart from baking cake, Pooja has been spotted spending a lot of time in the kitchen, making a delicious meal for herself and her family.

8. Shruti Haasan

South Indian diva Shruti Haasan has been peacefully spending her quarantine days with her pet cat. Apart from trying her hands on delicious south Indian dishes like Vendakka Pachadi, Shruti has also shared the recipe of Caffee Choco Mousse with her Instagram fans.

Well, it looks like these Bollywood bakers are going to give a tough competition to the chefs out there, once the lockdown is over. What's cooking in your kitchen? Tell us in the comment box.