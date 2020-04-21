How does one put a price on art? The movie business seems to know how to. Looking at Bollywood it's evident that if you're a good actor and receive a lot of love from the audience, you can live life king-sized. So, why shouldn't you ask for what you deserve?

There have been times though that actors have simply worked in a film without demanding a price, or drawing a paycheck. Sometimes for the sake of art, sometimes for the sake of an actor or maker. Whatever the reason, they've risen over profit for goodwill. Let's recall the 7 times Bollywood actors may have not demanded a fee.

Actors owe nobody anything to ask for a paycheck or not, it's their line of work. We're always hearing about how much actors make and what their lifestyle is like. Although, we rarely talk about the things they do for free except philanthropy and charity. We've heard of actors waiving their fee but not completely doing a film without asking for a single penny. That's a big move. Probably because they don't advertise it either. Here are 7 times actors have done films for free:

1. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan who has had one of the most illustrious careers in Bollywood. Even though the actor has seen some tough times financially, he has done many films for no cost at all. When his makeup man turned a director in Bhojpuri films, he had approached the veteran actor to be a part of his films. The actor didn't charge for his roles in Ganga, Ganga Devi and Gangotri. When it came to Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Black, the actor didn't charge a fee, as he said that just getting to work with the director whose work he admired so much was enough.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

King Khan is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood. However, in Bhoothnath and Bhootnath Returns, Shah Rukh Khan did his role for free. Even though his was an extended role, the actor didn't charge anything for the time he spent on the film.

3. Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is known in the industry not only for her performances but also for being one of the most in-demand actresses and her fee is no less. Still, she did her first film, Om Shanti Om, alongside Shah Rukh Khan for free. She was a newcomer then and the film propelled her into stardom, she said just getting to work alongside Shah Rukh Khan was a dream come true.

4. Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is not only an acclaimed director, but he's also a very talented actor. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag was a film that touched so many hearts and earned a lot of glory on all fronts. Interestingly, Akhtar only took 11 rupees as a token of blessings from the makers although his performance was not only emotionally but physically very demanding as well.

5. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan has always been in demand for her talent and everything she brings to the table as a performer. However, for her performance in Billu, she didn't take a paycheck from Shah Rukh Khan saying she did the song Marjaani for him.

6. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra who is now an international star thanks to her work which has crossed boundaries and borders also appeared in Billu for a song with Shah Rukh Khan where she didn't draw a paycheck for her appearance either like Kareena.

7. Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is known for her beauty and her talent as a performer, she has done huge films alongside some of the best in the industry. However, for Chikni Chameli in Karan Johar's production Agneepath, the actress didn't charge a rupee. If you remember, Chikni Chameli was a huge hit and is still seen as one of the most iconic item numbers, Katrina also worked very hard on the performance for that song.

Being an actor means so much more than the money, at least for these big names it does.