Kareena Kapoor recently walked the ramp with the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor Kartik Aaryan that left many with a question of what's exactly wrong with Kareena's face. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kartik Aaryan turned showstopper for ace designer Manish Malhotra to showcase his Summer Wedding 2020 collection. In her new hairdo with fringes covering her forehead, she walked the ramp hand-in-hand with Kartik. But what attracted many was not the duo's ramp walk but Kareena's look change.

Few of the netizens mentioned in their tweets of Kareena looking like Saif, while some also commented on the actress sporting over the top makeup, thus making her look different. One of the Twitter users while taking a dig at the actress mentioned in his tweet that Kareena is trying to compete with Sara Ali Khan. One of the users also went onto claiming that she has undergone surgery.

Kareena gets trolled

This is not the first time Kareena has been trolled by netizens. But the gorgeous diva doesn't give damn to the trollers like every time. Kareena walked the ramp with Kartik who is currently linked to Saif and Amrita's daughter Sara Ali Khan.

When Kareena was quizzed on Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's linkup rumours she revealed in an interview with Pinkvilla, she said, "I honestly wouldn't know because none of them have told me that. That's the truth."

Though Bebo didn't look surprised over the question, seems like she too has the curiosity to know the truth behind the rumour. She revealed that Kartik was one of the guests on her popular radio show 'What Woman Want', where she too had questioned Kartik about whom he is dating. But unfortunately, she was disappointed as well. "I'm dating my work," is what Kartik said on the show.

On the professional front, Kareena who was last seen in 'Good Newwz' which has a successful run at the box office, will soon be seen in a couple of movies, starting with 'Takht', 'Laal Singh Chadda' and 'Angrezi Medium'.