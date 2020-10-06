Bollywood has given us several hits and flops. But believe us or not there are a few films that deserved no place in the theatres. Not only the screenplay but unusual casting, direction everything was a big NO.

Here's a list of films that were a complete waste of time and money for those who made an attempt to watch them in the theatres.

1. Tashan

Kareena Kapoor's 'Tashan' will be remembered for many reasons. Inspite of an ensemble cast, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film miserably tanked at the box office. But it surely brought down Kareena to her 'zero figure' avtar. Also, it's on the sets of Tashan that love bloomed between the nawab and begum of Bollywood and Bollywood got their 'Saifeena'.

2. Kambakkht Ishq

Yet another Kareena Kapoor and Akshay Kumar starrer, how would you react if your doctor leaves his watch in your stomach during a surgery. Any normal person would sue the doctor, right? but here the patient that is Akshay Kumar eventually falls for this hot doctor Kareena Kapoor Khan and that's the entire plot of 'Kambakkht Ishq'.

3. Ram Gopal Varma Ki Aag

This film created huge havoc once released. One of the most highly criticized movie in Bollywood. Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan and in fact Amitabh Bachchan himself who was a part of this flick went on to criticise it post-release. With this film, RGV almost lost his licence to direct films that has continued to date.

4. Love Story 2050

Priyanka Chopra is a global star today but she too has been a part of movies that didn't really mean anything to the world. Priyanka Chopra and Harman Baweja starring Love Story 2050 was a sci-fi film with a typical love story angle like every masala entertainer.

5. Boom

A film Katrina Kaif regrets doing. Yes, 'Boom' Katrina's debut film was nothing more than a skin show throughout the film. She was the last-minute replacement for model Meghna Reddy. The movie has diamonds slipping out of women's' hair and gangsters holding models for ransom.

6. Neal N Nikki

Uday Chopra, brother of Aditya Chopra, best known for playing the side cop in Dhoom series which is his home production. This is the only amount of fame attched to his name and an exceptional like Neal N Nikki also starring Tanisha Mukerji, Kajol's younger sister. The film proved to be a dud as because of the leads poor dialogue delivery with any emotion.