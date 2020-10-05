2020 has been rather a peculiar year not just for us, but also for our beloved celebrities. Everyone was forced to be locked up inside their house, not meeting friends, family and loved ones. The paparazzi missed clicking Bollywood lovebirds on dates and many love stories seemed to vanish. But one rumoured couple that did make headline every once in a while amid the pandemic was Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif.

While this couple is yet to make things officials, Vicky and Katrina have been often spotted dropping adorable moments for the fans. The couple has even been spotted accompanying each other at Bollywood parties and made headlines for their romantic bits.

Even during the lockdown, rumours of breaking the COVID-19 guidelines and meeting Katrina came into the news which was later squashed by the actor.

But now, the Uri fame has again snapped outside Katrina Kaif residence, making fans drool over his special visit at beau's house. Recently, the paparazzi caught Vicky Kaushal on the lens as the actor was visiting his rumoured girlfriend, Katrina. Vicky was clicked entering Katrina's building in Bandra, Mumbai, wearing a white hoodie and black pants with a cap and a face mask.

Check out the pic:

Earlier this year, Vicky made headlines for been arrested for breaking the pandemic rules in the lockdown while allegedly visiting Katrina Kaif. Clearing the air around the same, Vicky tweeted, "There are baseless rumours suggesting that I broke the lockdown and got pulled up by the cops. I've not stepped out of my house since the lockdown started. I request people not to heed the rumours. @MumbaiPolice."

Vicky Kaushal and drug links

Amid the drug probe going on against the Bollywood in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput, Vicky Kaushal and others were constantly creating the buzz for attending Karan Johar's alleged 'Drug Party' in 2019. Though Karan Johar's official statement cleared the air, Vicky, Ranbir, Deepika and others were blamed for snorting drugs and various banned narcotics.

In his defence, Vicky also stated that "We all knew the video was being taken and five minutes before the video was shot Karan's mom was with us. The video was put up. Next day I leave for Arunachal Pradesh. I was with the army for the next four days in the hills where there is no network. So I have no clue of what's going on."

"Of course, it had a huge effect on me. It is not nice to be called those names by people. But there are certain choices you have to make at that point of time. Firstly, what happens on Twitter, how social media trials take place is that it starts from 'Hahaha! They look drugged.' Then it goes to 'Oh! They do look drugged!' Then it goes to, 'They are actors! They must be drugged,' then to 'No no no! I've seen them taking drugs,' then to 'how dare they take drugs' and then to 'shame of them!'," he said.