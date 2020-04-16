Kareena Kapoor is known for speaking her mind and never worrying about what repercussions her words would have on others and herself. She has not only proclaimed herself as the best actress in town but also takes pride in being one of the highest paid actresses. Apart from her close circuit of friends, Kareena has never been seen mingling with other celebs much.

When Kareena Kapoor was making waves with her zero size figure and sexy frame, Vidya Balan was grabbing headlines for putting on weight for The Dirty Picture. The fact that both the ladies were once involved with Shahid Kapoor further led to the two of them having a strange equation. It was at an event that Kareena announced that actresses who gain weight for roles and say they are comfortable are all talking nonsense.

Indirect jibe at Vidya's weight

"Being fat is not sexy! Anyone who says that is talking crap. Voluptuous is sexy, but fat is out. Any woman who says she doesn't want to be thin is talking nonsense. It's every girl's dream. It may be a trend now with some actresses, but I definitely don't want to look plump or fat!," Kareena had said.

Vidya too, in response to the comparisons between Heroine and Dirty Picture had told TOI, "It can't get dirtier than 'The Dirty Picture'. They could make a 'Heroine' but no one will be able to make 'The Dirty Picture'."

The 'dirty' statement

It wason Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan that Kareena Kapoor's jibes and digs at Vidya Balan remained unstoppable. From taking indirect pot –shots at Vidya's weight gain to making fun of 'Dirty Picture', Kareena made it quite evident that she is in no way, fond of Vidya Balan. On Koffee with Karan, when she was asked, what would she do if she woke up as Vidya Balan, Bebo had unabashedly said, "I would feel dirty!" Ouch! That was a mean one!