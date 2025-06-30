When Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an intruder with a knife at his own house in February 2025, it shook everyone from Bollywood celebrities to fans and followers of B-town. The incident raised poignant questions about the safety and security of Bollywood stars who have become quite accessible because of factors such as the paparazzi constantly following them and taking pictures of these actors at all locations, even in front of their houses, and disseminating information on social media about where they live and where they could be found. Going back to Saif's attack incident, while his older kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan have spoken about it earlier, very recently Kareena opened up about it for the first time.

In an interview with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Stories, Kareena opened up about the harrowing incident in detail for the very first time. She spoke about how it was extremely traumatic to witness such a thing as that and what their very young children thought of it. The actress also highlighted how all of them as a family are rebuilding their sense of security each day.

The actress said, "I am still kind of struggling with what it does to see someone there in your child's room. In Mumbai, you never really hear about such incidents ... I was very anxious for the first couple of months. It was very difficult to sleep and get back to the person with that kind of normalcy."

She further mentioned, "With time, I realised that the memory fades more and more. It's there in your heart. It is like death. When you lose someone, you never really get over it. I don't want to live in that fear for my children because that's also wrong to put that stress onto them."

Kareena also spoke about how their youngest son, Jeh, looked at the situation and thought that his father was, in fact, a real-life superhero. She said, "My little one still says, 'My father is Batman and Iron Man. He can take on anyone.' ... We are definitely stronger as a unit."

Kareena elaborated on why she thinks that this particular incident will impact the men Taimur and Jeh evolve to be. She specified that both the kids had so far had a very sheltered upbringing, but this incident brought them out of that shelter.

The actress mentioned, "They have seen blood and everything, but that trauma I somehow feel will make Taimur and Jeh a lot more of a different kind of man. They have also been so sheltered, and then, they have suddenly seen this. Somehow, I feel it's an experience that has brought them out of that shelter and a little more into reality that this can actually happen. Of course, they shouldn't have seen it. But I have to look at something out of it that's going to come, and I am just hoping that's what is going to come out of it."

For those unversed, Saif had some major injuries after there was a break-in at home in the wee hours of midnight. The robbers had entered the house to steal money, and when Saif got in their way, the actor was stabbed with a knife close to his spine.