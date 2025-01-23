Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was severely injured during a burglary incident on Thursday, January 16. The intruder stabbed Saif multiple times, and he was immediately rushed to the nearby Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent several surgeries. According to his doctor at Lilavati, a 2.5-inch piece of the knife, which was lodged above his spine, was also removed during the procedure. Following this, the surgeons performed plastic surgery.

Saif remained in the hospital recuperating for around five days. On Tuesday afternoon, Saif Ali Khan was discharged. Fans and media, based on several reports suggesting the severity of his injuries, expected him to leave the hospital in a wheelchair or an ambulance. However, the actor surprised everyone by walking comfortably with ease, smiling, and waving at fans.

As he continued walking, his wrist was seen in a cast, and his neck was bandaged. Fans breathed a sigh of relief upon seeing that he appeared to be recovering well. However, a section of netizens became questioned about Saif's recovery in a shorter period. They took to social media to question the severity of his injuries and expressed curiosity about how he seemed fine so soon after undergoing surgeries.

Doctors Explain Saif Ali Khan's Recovery from Spine Injury & Why His Erect Walk Was Normal

As the speculations started circulating, Amit Thadani, a surgeon took to his X (formerly known as Twitter) handle to explain that Saif's walk was normal.

Lauding the beauty of modern medicine, Thadani shared how spine surgeries have become a one day stay and no bed rest due to medicinal advancements. In another tweet, he went on to added, "Most likely exploration of the neck wound would have been negative for major injury with only suturing needed, no stay required for that too. Neck dressing is visible on the video. I don't see anything fishy as far as treatment is concerned. No comment on the alleged theft."

Another doctor slammed netizens suspecting Saif's walk by saying, "For people doubting if Saif Ali Khan really had a spine surgery (funnily even some doctors!). This is a video of my mother from 2022 at the age of 78y, walking with a fractured foot in a cast and a spine surgery on the same evening when spine surgery was done. A younger fit person can recover even faster. For doctors who are doubting Saif's recovery... all I want to tell you is to get better exposure."

Recent developments in Saif's case

As per the latest development on the recent case of Saif Ali Khan, a third piece of a knife used to attack and injure Saif Ali Khan at his residence last week was recovered from near a lake situated a kilometre away from the actor's Bandra residence.

As per a report in NDTV, the police recovered the knife from a trench near Bandra Lake, which is around a kilometre away from the actor's Satguru Sharan home. One piece of knife, measuring 2.5 inches, was recovered from the actor's body during treatment at the Lilavati Hospital. Police took the accused Mohammad Shariful to the lake on Wednesday and remained at the spot for around one-and-a-half hours.

The police also questioned a salon owner from Worli Koliwada regarding Shariful visiting him to get a haircut after committing the crime. The accused allegedly cut his hair and changed his appearance. The 30-year-old Bangladeshi national illegally entered India last year and changed his name to Vijay.

According to police sources, Shariful had planned to first travel to Howrah near Kolkata and then proceed to Bangladesh when he realised that police were after him. He tried to arrange for a train ticket to Howrah, but travel agents demanded more money because of the short notice. Before he could get his hands on a ticket, Shariful was arrested from Thane.