Saif Ali Khan hugs, rewards auto driver Bhajan Singh who took him to Lilavati hospital minutes after knife attack in Bandra

The news of Saif Ali Khan getting stabbed by a robber at his Mumbai home left everyone stunned last week. A burglar entered his house while Jeh and Taimur were sleeping in the room, along with two house helpers. One of the nannies saw a man approaching Jeh's bed, and to safeguard him, she held Jeh close and lifted him in her arms. The nanny also fought with the intruder, and in the scuffle, she injured her wrist. Saif came rushing toward Jeh and the nanny and held the intruder's hand tightly so that he couldn't run.

However, the intruder stabbed Saif Ali Khan in his wrist, hand, neck, and above the spine. The actor was profusely bleeding, and after the incident, Saif was quickly taken to the hospital in an auto, where he was promptly operated on.

The auto driver who took the bleeding Saif to the hospital was Bhajan Singh Rana. The auto driver didn't know that the injured passenger was Saif Ali Khan. However, thanks to Bhajan's act of kindness and humanity, Saif reached the hospital in time and his life was saved due to proper medical attention.

Saif Ali Khan hugs, rewards auto driver Bhajan Singh who took him to Lilavati hospital minutes after the knife attack in Bandra

On Tuesday evening, Saif was discharged from the hospital, and he met the rickshaw driver, Bhajan Singh Rana, to personally thank him for his timely help.

During their meeting, Saif also promised to settle the unpaid fare and offered his support should Rana ever need it.

The two met for five minutes on Tuesday, just before Saif was discharged from Lilavati Hospital. Saif hugged Rana and expressed his gratitude for his timely and selfless help. Several photos and pictures of Saif and the auto driver have been shared on social media.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Bhajan Singh Rana was awarded Rs 11,000 for his act of kindness. An NGO felicitated the auto driver and also rewarded him.

It was also previously reported that the auto driver declined to accept any payment from Saif Ali Khan for his assistance during the incident.

"I was called there (Bandra Police Station) for questioning... I did not think about money that night... I have not been contacted by Kareena Kapoor or anyone else so far. I have not had any conversation with them," Bhajan Singh, the auto-rickshaw driver, stated, speaking to ANI.

Saif Ali Khan returned home on Tuesday with a bright smile, five days after surviving a violent knife attack at his Mumbai apartment.