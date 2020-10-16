Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are celebrating their wedding anniversary today. Kareena who is pregnant with her second child is glowing.

The couple tied the knot 8 years ago on this day. On this very special day Kareena has shared a lovely post on her social media handle for hubby Saif.

In the post Kareena has revealed the mantra of a happy and successful marriage. The post was captioned as, ''Once upon a time there was a girl named Beboo and a boy named Saifu. They both loved sphagetti and wine... and lived happily ever after.

Now you guys know the key to a happy marriage ❤️ On that note, happy anniversary SAKP... here's to eternity and beyond ❤️❤️''.

Kareena with hubby Saif and son Taimur are at their Pataudi palace. Kareena who will next be seen in Laal Singh Chadda opposite Aamir Khan wrapped up the Delhi schedule and is now spending some quality time with family.

On the professional front, Saif will next be seen in 'Bhoot Police' along with Arjun Kapoor. Bebo is doing Karan Johar's multi-starrer film 'Takht' It will feature Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor playing prominent role.