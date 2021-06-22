A few months after delivering her second child, Kareena Kapoor has lost all the pregnancy weight. The diva is back to flaunting her toned body on Instagram. On International Yoga Day, Bebo took to social media and revealed she is in "too much pain". Kareena added that after two babies and four months of postpartum, she was unable to get back to yoga. However, she did it slowly and steadily. Kareena also shared picture of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur doing yoga.

"For me, my yoga journey began in 2006 when I signed Tashan and Jab We Met... an incredible one... which kept me fit and strong," Kareena wrote while sharing a picture of herself doing yoga. She further wrote, "Now after two babies and four months postpartum... this time I was just exhausted and in too much pain to get back but today I'm slowly and steadily getting back at it. My yoga time is my me time... and of course, consistency is key... so, keep at it people. On that note, I'm going to #StretchLikeACat and hope you do too," she concluded.

Kareena also shared a couple of pictures of Saif Ali Khan and Taimur also doing some yoga. She captioned the snap as, "Following suit for #InternationalYogaDay is the husband and the son... we're always inspiring each other because #inspiration starts at home..." Saif and Taimur's yoga pictures have now taken over the internet and needless to mention, gone viral.

Netizens are dropping all sorts of comments on their picture. "If I could bend even half of what Taimur is managing to do", said one. Another one wrote, "Family that exercises together, lives longer." Few even praised Kareena Kapoor for coming out and speaking about postpartum.