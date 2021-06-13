#BoycottKareenaKhan has been trending on social media. The internet can be a crazy, unreasonable place at times. And, Kareena is getting to witness that like never before. The internet is furious with reports of Kareena Kapoor asking for a huge sum to play the role of Sita. Even without verifying whether the news is true or not, social media has launched a virtual attack on the actress.

Why is it trending?

#BoycottKareenaKhan started trending after several reports said that the actress had asked for a massive sum to play the role of Sita. There were reports that Kareena had allegedly asked for Rs 12 crores to play the role of Sita in Alaukik Desai's upcoming mythological drama. What has irked netizens is that Kareena's fee has remained in the bracket of Rs 6 – 8 crores over the years. And they are unable to wrap their heads around why would she demand a huge fee for this one.

The role of a lifetime

Reports were stating that since the film would take a long time to shoot, and would also require a good number of months for preparation; Kareena has dropped this number. Kareena would also be spending time away from her newborn and Taimur and thus, wanted it to be worth it. However, no official confirmation from Kareena's account was made in this regard.

Social media reaction

While many feel Kareena Kapoor doesn't qualify to play such a "pious" role, there are many who feel she disrespected Sita by asking for the huge amount. Some have reasoned that one who has a fair understanding of the mythology should play the role and there are a few who feel since Kareena is a "Khan" she just shouldn't play a Hindu goddess. As bizarre as it gets, many have brought Saif Ali Khan's Tandav controversy into this and have been reminding people how he hurt Hindu sentiments with his show.

We demand #KanganaRanaut (our beloved Hindu sherni) for the role of Maa Sita. Jai siya ram ?? #BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/kvFVjejz4p — Prerna Sharma (@Prerna_Sharma47) June 12, 2021

A nationalist Indian would never accept an actress who has no faith in Hinduism for the role of Mother Sita.



Bollywood film mafia spreads poison towards Hinduism, we should boycott all such artists who hurt the religious sentiments of the people.#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/Ol6Wu3nSdH — Deepa Bansal?? (@Deepa__bansal) June 12, 2021