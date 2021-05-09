And it's finally here. After months and months of wait, Kareena Kapoor has finally shared the picture of her newborn son. Kareena shared the picture of her two kids on the occasion of Mother's Day. In the black-and-white picture, Taimur Ali Khan is seen getting clicked with the newborn in his lap. This is the first time Kareena has shared a picture revealing the little one's face. The picture is our absolute dose of cuteness we needed today.

"आज उम्मीद पे पूरी दुनिया कायम है,And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow Happy Mother's Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there..Keep the faith," Kareena wrote while sharing the picture.

Unlike the birth of Taimur Ali Khan, Kareena has been keeping the face of her second child hidden from the paparazzi. No proper picture of the little Nawab has been seen on social media yet. And that is another reason that has left fans excited and curious about the youngest Pataudi in the family. There were reports that Kareena and Saif are keeping the baby hidden from media glare as they don't want the same wave of media frenzy around their son, which they witnessed during Taimur's birth.

There were also the reports that the power couple were ensuring that their young one doesn't get exposed to any outside virus and thus have been quite protective of him. Owing to the pandemic, even the baby boy's grandmother Sharmila Tagore has not been able to visit him from Delhi yet. Kareena had recently revealed that Sharmila has not visited them in a long time and not played with the kids. She had also hoped that they all meet soon and bond like the good, old times.