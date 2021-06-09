Kareena Kapoor remains one of the most sought-after actress despite being in the industry for over two decades. The actress and mother of two, has now been approached to play Sita. Kareena has been approached to play the role of Sita in a period drama which might be her career's biggest project. However, the insane amount demanded by Kareena has left producers in a tizzy.

After Kriti Sanon being roped in to play Sita in Adipurush, Kareena has been approached to play the same in Alaukik Desai's next. The mythological drama would be told and portrayed from the point of view of Sita. And this undoubtedly could turn out to be Kapoor's magnum opus. However, Kareena has demanded a whopping Rs 12 crore for the project. And this has left makers a bit unsure. However, Kareena remains the first choice.

Kareena's biggest film

"Kareena will shoot for Veere Di Wedding 2 and Hansal Mehta's film first because they are smaller films that will be completed in one month's time each. Sita will need at least 8-10 months of prep, shoot and production. So she will be completely consumed by one film at that point but Bebo also realises that this will be her biggest magnum opus till date, as it's a retelling of Ramayana from Sita's point of view," a Bollywood Hungama report stated.

Bebo - the first choice

The report further states that the makers are also planning to speak to a relatively new actress for the role but Bebo remains their top choice. While Bebo generally used to take Rs 6-8 crore per film, she has hiked her fee for this one. However, it's the time and month she would have to invest that is making her demand such a huge sum which is totally justifiable.