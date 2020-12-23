Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are not just a power couple of the industry but also an ideal couple. There are several couples, fans and people from the industry who look upto them for their incredible relationship.

On the other hand, Kareena's parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita had been living separately for over three decades now. Though the duo doesn't stay together, they always come together as a family when there's need.

Kareena recently spilled the beans on her parent's separation. Talking to Mojo story, Kareena said that her mother Babita is her best friend but she adores her father Randhir Kapoor. She added that she respects and loves him a lot.

She further said, "He is not very in-your-face because he is someone who has always chosen to be at the back. He is not someone who is commanding the attention and wants that. He is silently always there for us and I know it."

Talking about her parents' separation, Kareena further said that her parents have a lovely relationship because sometimes, two people realise that their lives aren't exactly going the way they planned, so it's better that they don't stay together. But the two of them have remained friends and taken collective decisions about their kids.

"It's not necessary that they have to be staying under the same roof or being there 24*7 together. I think both Karisma and I understood that at a very early age that this kind of relationship can exist as well. It has existed for almost 35 years with my parents and I see that in times when they need to come together, they are always together, but they prefer to have their day-to-day lives separately, which is wonderful," she concluded.

Randhir Kapoor had recently said in an interview with HT that Babita is a crucial part of his life as she has given him two lovely kids. "We are all grown-up people, and we preferred to stay separately, (but) we are not enemies," he had said.