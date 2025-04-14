Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has announced her next big project, Daayra alongside Malayalam star Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be directed by well known filmmaker Meghna Gulzar. This marks the first time Kareena and Prithviraj are working together and fans are excited to see this new pairing on screen.

On April 14, Kareena shared pictures on social media revealing the beginning of the journey. One image shows the actors discussing the script with director Meghna while the other captures the trio smiling together. In her caption, Kareena expressed her excitement calling the team her "dream team" and saying she is looking forward to working with Meghna and Prithviraj.

Meghna Gulzar also shared her thoughts explaining that Daayra will explore themes of law and justice. She mentioned that she's thrilled to begin this journey with Kareena, Prithviraj and her writing team. Prithviraj, who has been part of many Bollywood films till date has signed another one now.

Prithviraj added that the story stayed with him from the first time he heard it. He said he's excited to work with Meghna and Kareena, and wished fans on the occasion of Vishu.

Interestingly Ayushmann Khurrana was initially considered for the role, but he couldn't be part of the film due to scheduling conflicts in late 2024.

Kareena was last seen in Singham Again while Prithviraj recently appeared in Empuraan, the sequel to Lucifer. Meghna Gulzar is known for successful films like Raazi and Talvar and her next film is expected to be equally powerful.

Daayra is being produced by Junglee Pictures and is expected to go on floors soon.