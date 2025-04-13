Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan is an avid social media user and often shares glimpses of her personal and professional life on Instagram. Lately, the actor has been making headlines not just in India but abroad as well.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the brand ambassador for Malabar Gold and Diamonds, inaugurated the brand's 65th store in Dubai on Saturday. She attended the grand opening, where she participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony and officially launched the store. Following the inauguration, Kareena wowed the audience by lighting up the stage with her energetic dance moves.

Several clips of Kareena dancing have gone viral on social media.

In one of the videos, she is seen grooving to "Chammak Challo", the iconic upbeat track from the 2011 film Ra. One, which remains one of Bollywood's most popular party anthems.

Kareena looked stunning in a dreamy pastel ethnic outfit. She wore a palazzo and bralette ensemble, exuding grace and glamour as she danced to the energetic number.

Netizens, however, had mixed reactions to her performance. While some praised her and said she's "ageing like fine wine," others found the dance "cringe" and "tacky."

A few users commented that she appeared tired after just a couple of steps, while others criticized her accent during the event, suggesting it seemed "fake" because she was in Dubai.

Take a look at some of the comments:

A user wrote, "She looks old and tired."

Another mentioned, "She got tired by simply performing two dance moves."

The third one said, "What is with her accent?"

Kareena also took to her Instagram to share a series of photos showcasing the outfit she wore for the jewellery store launch in Dubai.

Work Front

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Singham Again, which hit theatres in November last year. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the action-packed entertainer featured a stellar ensemble cast, including Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Jackie Shroff.

There is strong buzz that Kareena might next be seen sharing screen space with Prithviraj Sukumaran in Meghna Gulzar's upcoming film, tentatively titled Daayra. However, no official confirmation has been made yet.