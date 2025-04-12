A 1,600-page chargesheet details the horrifying events of January 16, 2025, when an intruder broke into the residence of actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bandra, Mumbai. The incident led to a violent altercation between the attacker and Saif Ali Khan, who sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. The actor was primarily wounded on his neck, back, and hands.

What does the chargesheet reveal?

Filed by the Bandra Police, the charge sheet includes statements from Kareena Kapoor and multiple household staff. According to Kareena's account, the incident began around 2 a.m. when her younger son Jehangir's nanny ran to their bedroom, screaming that a man with a knife had entered Jeh's room and was demanding money.

Kareena and Saif immediately rushed to the child's room. Saif confronted the intruder — later identified as Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national-—and attempted to overpower him. Kareena told the police that Saif held the man tightly, but in the scuffle, the attacker stabbed him in the neck, back, and hands. Another nanny, Geeta, tried to intervene but was also injured.

Realizing the severity of the situation, Kareena instructed Geeta to get Jeh out of the room. She quickly evacuated the children — Jeh and her older son, Taimur — along with the nanny to the 12th floor of their duplex residence in the Satguru Sharan building. Moments later, Saif reached the same floor, covered in blood.

Despite his condition, Saif was still trying to ensure the attacker was neutralized. Kareena, however, insisted he prioritize his safety and Geeta's well-being. She reportedly told him, "Yeh sab chhod do, pehle neeche chalo. Hospital chalte hain." ("Leave all this, let's go downstairs first. Let's go to the hospital.")

The house staff — Hari, Ramu, Ramesh, and Paswan — attempted to locate the intruder but were unsuccessful. At Kareena's urging, everyone rushed downstairs for safety.

"I will go with Papa": Taimur

The chargesheet further describes how Saif was bleeding profusely. Upon seeing this, Taimur insisted on accompanying him to the hospital. Hari flagged down an autorickshaw, and both Saif and Taimur were taken to Lilavati Hospital.

Meanwhile, Kareena contacted her sister Karisma Kapoor and her manager, Poonam Damania, for assistance. Poonam's husband, Tejas Damania, alerted the police about the incident.

At the hospital, Saif underwent emergency surgery to remove a fragment of the knife that had lodged dangerously close to his spine. He was discharged five days later.

The police told the court that forensic analysis confirmed all three knife fragments — one recovered from Saif's body, one from the crime scene, and one from the weapon seized from the accused — were from the same blade. This finding was presented while opposing the accused's bail plea.

The chargesheet also includes forensic evidence such as the accused's fingerprints, recovered from the scene of the crime.

Saif's own statement was in sync with Kareena's version of events. "When I was admitted to Lilavati Hospital, doctors told me that a part of the knife was recovered from my back during surgery," he said.

Kareena wasn't home initially

For the unversed, Kareena Kapoor was partying with Rhea and Malaika and wasn't home. As per the chargesheet, Kareena Kapoor arrived home at 1.20 am on January 16. Shortly after, around 2 am, Jehangir's nanny informed them of a man with a knife in the child's room, demanding money.

About the intruder

On January 19, police arrested 30-year-old Shariful Islam in Thane. Investigators stated that knife fragments recovered from the scene and from Saif's body matched the weapon seized from the accused.

Kareena also confirmed that the family's nurse, Eliyamma Philip, was injured after confronting the attacker. "He said, 'I have come to commit theft. I want ₹1 crore,'" Kareena recalled, citing Philip's interaction with the man.