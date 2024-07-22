Kareena Kapoor Khan has been riding high on the success of back-to-back hits. From her OTT debut Jaane Jaan to the commercial hit Crew, there's no stopping Kareena. One of the most sought-after actresses of the decade, Bebo is known for charging huge sums for movies as she has the power to lift a film on her own shoulders.

"Struggling actress"

Kareena recently opened up about owning properties in Bandra. The diva joked that she is a struggling actress as she doesn't have a place of her own. "This is my husband's house, we are sitting and doing this interview in that. See I am struggling," she jokingly told The Week. When the interviewer further asked about Bebo being of the few actresses to charge Rs 10 - 15 crore per film, the diva gladly accepted being a part of the 'top league'.

The high fee

"I hope so, I hope whatever you say is right. It's not about my acting. The films I choose is not about money, that I am very clear about. It has never been about the money. If I like a role, I might do a film for less, it depends on my mood, it depends on what the film is, what the role is offering, I am at that stage where I think I can do whatever. If it is a big commercial film, then your figures are less (laughs)," she said.

Crew's sequel

Kareena is super excited and thrilled with the announcement of sequel to Crew that also starred Tabu, Kriti Sanon, Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh. Bebo added that a sequel always makes her nervous but this time around, she was excited because of the buzz the film had created. On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Muders next followed by Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.