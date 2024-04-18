Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, John Abraham, Angad Bedi, Shahid Kapoor and many other celebs marked their presence at a recent IPL match. The celebrities arrived in full sportsman spirit to witness the clash between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). Neha Dhupia shared highlights from the match and one particular highlight has triggered hilarious reactions.

Biggest highlight

Neha Dhupia gave us a glimpse of one of the highlights where Kareena was seen doing her touch up. Neha pans the phone camera onto Bebo who is seen applying some lipstick. Reacting to it, many on social media commented on how Kareena was reliving her 'poo' image from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham.

"Love Kareena's eye roll in the third video lol," wrote a user. "Bebo is a mood," another user commented. "kareena being poo in real life," read a comment. "match vatch hota rahega, makeup is important," another comment read. "kareena being kareena," one more comment read. "uff only kareena can do this," another one of the comments read.

Kareena about Crew

Many also dropped comments on how Kareena was sitting with John Abraham when she had called him expressionless in Koffee with Karan, several years ago. Kareena Kapoor is flying high in the success of her recently released – Crew. She also received rave reviews for her OTT debut – Jaane Jaan along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

"As an actor, I love to do things that are a little extra challenging, pushing me to step out of my comfort zone. At this stage of my career, it's time to change the dynamics and do different things. Be it with my recent OTT debut 'Jaane Jaan' or 'The Buckingham Murders', I have pushed myself a little extra with content," Bebo said in an interview.