Kareena Kapoor Khan is busy with the promotions of her upcoming – Crew. Starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu and herself; the film is a comedy heist film. Kareena was speaking at a recently held conclave and added on how the 'strong women' of the industry have changed the dynamics. She further mentioned Deepika Padukone, Kangana Ranaut and Vidya Balan as these 'strong' women.

Treatment of female actors

Kareena Kapoor was asked if the treatment of female actors has changed with respect to how they were treated earlier. To this, Bebo said that indeed it has become now women centric and women led films are working at the box office, are loved by critics, the audience and even the industry people have now come to understand it.

Vidya, Kangana, Deepika strong women

"So, whether it's leading actresses like Kangana Ranaut, Vidya Balan, Deepika Padukone or myself, we've always tried to stand for roles that have risen above just being there in the film. So, all has changed a lot of dynamics on many levels, like demanding a certain role, a certain fee, or position," she told ABP.

The Begum of Pataudi further added that the taboo associated with an actresses age doesn't apply anymore. She added that having said that one has to be fit and look good as the films are a visual medium. "I don't want to ever be a 21-year-old again, I'm very happy. At 21, I was so much more hyper, and anxious and I'm much calm, and I'm in a happy place in my 40s," she said.

Kareena recently ventured into OTT with Sujoy Ghosh's crime thriller Jaane Jaan. The actress won several awards for her role as well.