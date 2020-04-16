The ongoing Coronavirus crisis is starting to get on the nerves of various people. One of them is Kareena Kapoor Khan, who cannot bear to stay away from her 'girl gang' for so long, as evident from Bebo's latest Instagram post.

Due to the fact that the pandemic continues to spread at an alarming rate, the lockdown in India has been extended until 3rd May. This has further upset many celebs who, like the rest of us common folk, are bored inside their homes.

Kareena Kapoor is no different, and on Thursday she took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her 'Girl Gang' of Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Amrita Arora.

All these four ladies are known to be very close to each other. They hang out quite a lot but owing to the lockdown, Bebo expressed her disappointment on not being able to meet with her besties.

Kareena Kapoor misses her 'Girl Gang'

The 39-year-old actress posted an old picture of all four aforementioned ladies, wherein they can be seen posing in a hotel.

Sharing the snap, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "We've gone from a table for 4 to 4 different tables, Can't deal with being away from my Girl Gang for thisss long."

While Kareena herself looks like a boss babe, dressed in all-black attire, Malaika was seen in a white one-piece dress with shiny heels. Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, went for a casual pink printed tee and black jeans. Lastly, Amrita was seen donning a pretty brown outfit.

Kareena, Karisma, Malaika and Amrita are BFF goals!

Safe to say that all four of these ladies know how to go about in style. Kareena and her 'girl gang' is dishing away major friendship goals, in a time when most people have to facetime their buddies, because of the lockdown.

Only a couple of days ago, Bebo shared an Instagram story when she video-called her besties. While her elder sister 'Lolo' wasn't to be seen, Mallika Bhatt, also joined the trio of Kareena, Malaika and Amrita.

Meanwhile, on the work front, before the coronavirus crisis happened, Kareena was shooting for her upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', alongside Aamir Khan. The film is an official remake of Hollywood flick 'Forrest Gump'.