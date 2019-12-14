Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's offspring came into the world, media and paps didn't let the child Taimur breathe. They kept clicking pictures of Tim and in no time the little munchkin became the top trend on social media. In fact, the internet was flooded with Taimur's memes.

Even now as the toddler turns 3 on December 20, the excitement among the media and fans are still the same. On the other hand, mommy Kareena has shedded some light on her little one's birthday plans.

As Kareena is on a promotional spree for her upcoming film Good Newwz, the actress shared that there will be a small get together with close family members and few good friends of Taimur's in attendance.

"It will be a small and intimate get together in the city and we will be spending time with the family. This time Taimur has demanded two cakes and not one. He is a Kapoor. He is like, 'I want two cakes. One Santa and one Hulk'. I said, 'Why two?', he is like 'Two!'" Kareena said.

With Taimur's birthday party being just a week away, his fans will be anxiously awaiting snaps from the bash on social media.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has her hands full with several interesting projects. Apart from Good Newwz, Kareena will star in films like Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium, Karan Johar's Takht and Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha.