There's no doubt that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's two-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan is an internet sensation. His every small activities reach the social media and people can't stop gushing about the little munchkin. And yet again, a video of Saif pacifying Taimur at Delhi airport has caught everyone's attention.

In the video, Taimur can be seen a little upset with some thing and incessantly crying while Saif tries to calm him down. Soon, the two get surrounded by people taking out their mobile phones and documenting the moment in pictures and videos. The doting daddy peacefully manages to convince his son and the father-son duo start walking together holding each other's hand.

While many found the video quite adorable witnessing the father-son's emotional moment, there were several others who felt bothered about how the little kid was being eluded from his normal childhood.

"Poor baby cant even be a kid and throw a tantrums without cameras on him," a user commented. Another user wrote, "That is nice to see in a way... a father trying to coax his son who is clearly distressed ... but it's a shame in a way this child's whole life is being documented by such images ... I guess we live in different times...and this is now normal."

Saif had earlier expressed concern over the growing paparazzi culture in India. He wondered how people could be so interested in Taimur's life.

"The media's constant attention to him does not really bother me, but it would be better if it was not there. If the media likes it, people like it, I am okay with it. But I won't be interested in someone else's kids so much. On one level, it is nice that he makes people laugh and smile, but on another level, why is so much attention given to a kid? Why are we so interested in a little kid? I don't undertstand," Saif told IANS a while back.

Watch the video here: