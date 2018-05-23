Kareena Kapoor Khan has kickstarted Veere Di Wedding promotions with candid confessions and no-filter talks during her tete-a-tete on various TV shows. She recently revealed the name of her favourite cricketer, which is Virat Kohli, and admitted that she has hots for Anushka Sharma's husband.

According to a report in DNA, Kareena recently shot for Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai show which will be hosted by her cousin Ranbir Kapoor before the IPL finale on May 27. During the show, when she was asked which cricketer does she find the fittest? She replied, "I like Virat as he's really fit and I find him hot."

But since Virat is already married to Anushka, she is happy being the Begum of his nawab Saif Ali Khan.

"But Virat is already taken and I love my Nawab more! I like Kane Williamson, too. He's also hot," Kareena said adding that she liked cricket the way it used to in the older days when it was considered a gentleman's game. Now it has become more of a battle than a game, she felt.

She also talked about her friends during a conversation with actor Aparshakti Khurrana during a two-hour special show Cricket Final Party Toh Banti Hai.

"I value every relationship in my life, especially my friends. They are the most important people for me," Kareena said in a statement to IANS.

"In fact, I wouldn't have been married right now, if it wasn't for them. They have always loved and supported me and have been with me through thick and thin in life. They will continue to be an integral part of my life," she added.