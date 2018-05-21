Kareena Kapoor Khan's affair with Shahid Kapoor before marrying Saif Ali Khan is known to all, but do you know she once wanted to date Congress president Rahul Gandhi?

Yes, you read that right. During an interview with Simi Garewal in 2002, Kareena said that she wanted to date Rahul Gandhi, and she felt they would make an interesting conversation.

During her appearance in one of the episodes of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, the host asked Bebo who would she chose to date from anyone in the world. Although Kareena initially seemed little hesitant to take the politician's name, she then opened her heart out.

"Shall I say this, I don't know if I should because I don't mind getting to know him, it's controversial... Rahul Gandhi. I would like to know him, there's something I have been seeing his pictures in the India Today and just kind of this flipping through and saying that what would it be like to have a conversation with him," the Veere Di Wedding actress said.

Kareena also went on to say that their diverse background would lead to an interesting conversation. "And I come from a family with the lineage of films and he comes from a family with a lineage of politics. So, maybe we'd make an interesting conversation," she added.

Kareena's confession apparently left the host surprised too. Kareena's relationship with Shahid had caused a major controversy when one MMS of their lip-lock went viral on the internet. Although the duo had dated each other for quite some time, they called it quits during the making of Jab We Met.

Later, Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan, and Shahid got married to Mira Rajput. They both have a child from their respective partners now.