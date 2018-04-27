Disha Patani is undoubtedly one of the fittest Bollywood divas, and a picture on Instagram validates it further. One fan page shared a photo wherein the Baaghi 2 actress is seen flaunting her stunning abs.

The picture shows Disha and apparently her gym trainer taking a selfie, exhibiting their perfectly toned body. Disha's abs in the photo shows her hard work and dedication.

Fans are going gaga over the diva's fitness and her beauty. Truly, Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend is killing it at the gym.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was being talked about for her abs. The gorgeous actress had appeared at the Veere Di Wedding trailer launch event, wearing a blue blazer over a tube-top. She stood out from everyone else at the event, and much attention was on her abs.

Many had started praising her toned body on social media. The fact that Bebo attained such an impressive body soon after her delivery made everyone stunned. Unlike earlier, Bollywood actresses these days give a lot of importance to fitness.

The B-town divas are no more just concerned about their facial beauty, but also are investing due time on taking care of their health and fitness. Kareena's fitness trainer had also revealed details of how the actress shed so much weight, and in fact got abs.

KAREENA HAS ABS. THIS IS NOT A DRILL BEBO GOT ABS. YAS queen pic.twitter.com/imbWwRQGBH — ? (@musenightmares) April 25, 2018

While Disha was recently seen in the box office hit film Baaghi 2, Kareena will soon appear in the movie Veere Di Wedding. The female-oriented film's trailer was released a few days ago, and it got good response from the viewers.

Apart from Kareena, the film also features Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the movie is slated to be released on June 1.