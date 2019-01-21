Well, the news is as shocking and surprising for us, as it might be for you. But, if reports are to be believed this might turn out to be true.

The Congress leaders from Bhopal, in Madhya Pradesh, are willing to have Kareena Kapoor on board and contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections for their party as a candidate. Due to her husband, Saif Ali Khan, who hails from Bhopal, Kareena keeps visiting the city every now and then and the leaders want to encash on her appearances as much as possible.

The report suggests that corporator Guddu Chauhan is seeking an appointment with Chief Minister Kamal Nath to convince him to give Kareena Kapoor party ticket to stand in the elections. Not only do the Pataudis have properties in the city but, are also hugely popular there.

The Congress leader is of the opinion that Kareena's name would bring about a significant change in the voting preferences of the youth. Kareena's father-in-law and cricketing legend Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi had also contested elections from Bhopal in 1991 but had lost. However, if at all this happens, Kareena's stardom and popularity is bound to make many significant changes and unexpected turns.

Not just Kareena, there were reports of cricketer MS Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir taking a plunge into the political arena. It was reported that the duo would contest elections for the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) from their respective states – Jharkhand and Delhi.

On the work front, Kareena is busy with the shooting of 'Takht' which is Karan Johar's first historic period drama. Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal are the other stars who would be seen in the film.