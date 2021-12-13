Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora have tested positive for coronavirus. The two had been to several events and parties in the last few days. Mumbai civic body has asked people who came in contact with the two of them to get themselves tested. The two were seen partying with Anil Kapoor's daughter, Rhea Kapoor last week.

When Malaika contracted Covid

Masaba Gupta had also attended the party. Amrita Arora's sister, Malaika Arora had battled coronavirus early this year. She had broken the news of contracting the virus on social media. Malaika's beau, Arjun Kapoor had also tested positive for Covid – 19 at the same time. Later, Malaika had taken to social media to talk about how she had gained weight during the recovery period and had a tough time losing off those extra kgs.

Meditation in the times of Covid

Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Arora have always advocated yoga. The two often share pictures and videos doing yoga on social media. Kareena also keeps giving insight into her daily yoga routine and how it keeps her fit, physically and mentally. Bebo welcomed her second child, Jeh, early this year. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan had maintained strict protocols about people coming into their house and were quite protective of the baby.

It was only a few months back that Kareena showed her son's face to the world. Kareena and Saif were badly trolled for naming their son, Jeh. "You know I am a very, very positive person. I am very happy and content. I want to spread happiness and positivity in a time like Covid, I can't think of trolls or any form of negativity," Kareena had then told India Today.