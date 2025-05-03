Kareena Kapoor Khan looked nothing less than royalty as she arrived for the WAVES summit 2025. Bebo exuded grace and panache in a floral blue saree. With minimal makeup and nude lips, Kareena made quite a statement in power dressing. Bebo was a part of the panel discussing how Indian cinema is driving global entertainment conversations.

Bebo's post

"So honoured to be part of a panel discussion at the WAVES Summit, where India isn't just part of the global entertainment conversation, we're driving it," Khan wrote sharing pictures of herself from the summit. "India is fast emerging as a superpower in the global entertainment industry and this is the beginning of a creative movement that will define the future," she further added.

Kareena might have stayed away from Hollywood as a conscious decision but that hasn't deterred her fan following all across the globe. Mrs Pataudi mentioned an incident where Hollywood's most celebrated filmmaker, Steven Spielberg recognised her as the "girl from 3 Idioits".

Kareena's interaction with Steven Spielberg

"I was actually in a restaurant, travelling somewhere, and Spielberg (Steven Spielberg) happened to be at the same place. This was many moons ago," she said. "Obviously it was around the time 3 Idiots had just released. He actually came up to me and asked, 'Are you the girl in that very famous Indian film about three students?' I said, 'Yes, it's me!' He said, 'My God, I loved that movie'," Kareena recalled.

"So, you know, I didn't have to act in an English film for him to have seen 3 Idiots. That, I think, was a special moment for us," Bebo added. The four day WAVES summit held at Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) has been attended by celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Aamir Khan and many more.