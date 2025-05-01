Deepika Padukone made sure all eyes were on her as she turned up in a powerful beige kurta set for WAVES 2025. The World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) kicked off at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC) in Mumbai. Deepika's heavily embroidered beige kurta looked nothing less than a statement-making outfit as the actress took the stage.

What Deepika wore

DP paired the Masaba Gupta outfit with a striking pair of diamond earrings and a matching potli bag. "Deepika wears a handwoven cotton set featuring our 'Paan Phool' & 'Son Vriksha' motif in delicate hand embroidery," the description of the outfit read.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actress who has been away from the limelight ever since giving birth to her daughter in September last year, seemed to have shed off all the pregnancy weight.

Mira fixes Deepika's outfit

A video of Deepika Padukone getting her dupatta fixed by Mira Rajput has now grabbed attention on social media. In the video shared by Pinkvilla, as Deepika's dupatta falls off, Shahid Kapoor's wife helps her out in putting it back. As Mira fixes the dupatta, the two share a reassuring smile and hug one another.

Mira Rajput Kapoor helping Deepika Padukone to fix her outfit at WAVES SUMMIT 2025 ???#DeepikaPadukone #WAVESSUMMIT2025 pic.twitter.com/684U4vkqjH — Deepika Padukone Fanpage (@DeepikaAccess) May 1, 2025

Deepika with SRK

Another video doing the rounds is of Deepika Padukone wearing a black and golden kurta set for a panel discussion. Padukone is seen coming on to the stage along with dapper-looking Shah Rukh Khan. The two walk in hand-in-hand as Karan Johar waits on the stage for the two of them. The two were there as panelists to discuss 'The Journey: From Outsider to Ruler'.

Deepika also shared several pictures flaunting her toned body and chiseled jawline before heading to the summit. Social media went gaga over her look, and some even wondered how she lost all the pregnancy weight so fast.