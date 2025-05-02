Alia Bhatt was an absolute vision as she arrived for the WAVES 2025 summit in Mumbai. The actress was accompanied by her husband, Ranbir Kapoor as they arrived at the Jio World Convention Centre (JWCC). Alia stole the spotlight as she arrived at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in a traditional paithani print saree but with a twist.

Alia's post

Alia gave the traditional nauvari drape a modern twist and turned into a modern Marathi mulgi. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress called it her "Maharashtra Day special look" and rightly so!

Sharing a series of pictures, Bhatt wrote, "WAVE-ing at you! From cinema to gaming, from craft to tech....our stories, our talent, our vision, ready to lead. P.S. tell me how you like my #MaharashtraDay special look."

Modern twist

Alia paired the traditional drape with a modern plunging neckline blouse and statement drop earrings. She further stole the spotlight with her nude makeup and neat bun. The diva's fans and followers couldn't stop complimenting her on her look.

"The draping, the maharashtrian touch, with the bindi and the glam. Beautiful," read a comment.

"Can always, ALWAYS trust you to give us the best saree looks," another comment read.

"You and your saree looks always hit different," a fan opined.

"Apsara aali," another fan commented.

"Love the draping style such a confident and modern look," a social media user wrote.

"It's the green bindi for me, pride of Indian women," another social media user commented.

The WAVES summit was attended by the who's who of the industry. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Manushi Chillar, Kartik Aaryan, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and many other celebs attended the convention.