Ekta Kapoor's one of the most awaited web-series Mentalhood has been earning a host of rave reviews ever since the trailer of the show was launched. Ahead of its launch on March 11, the digital platform hosted a special star-studded screening in Mumbai with the lead actors Karisma Kapoor, Sandhya Mridul, Shruti Seth, Tillotama Shome, Sanjay Suri, Dino Morea, and Shilpa Shukla.

The evening was an exclusive affair and was joined by popular faces from the Bollywood and television fraternity-like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amrita Arora, Babita Kapoor, Tusshar Kapoor, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Shamita Shetty, Rashmi Desai, Karishma Tanna, Mouni Roy, Gaurav Chopra, Divyanka Tripathi, Anita Hassanandani, Hina Khan, Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya, Pearl Puri, Mandana Karimi, Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandez, Harleen Sethi, Riddhima Pandit, Vikas Gupta, Shefali Jariwala, Kushal Tandon and many more along with the content czarina Ekta Kapoor who applauded the stellar performances by the ensemble cast.

Check out the pictures below

Featuring a large pool of talented actors, the web-series features Karisma Kapoor, as Meira Sharma, who hails from a small town. Her husband Sanjay Suri does his best to fulfill Meira's dream and together the parents raise their three kids. The web series showcases the topsy-turvy ride of the various kinds of mothers that exist and how they maneuver their way through unreasonable expectations and eccentricities to raise their children.

The series is close to Ekta Kapoor's heart as she embraces motherhood in real life. Ekta along with her team has been conceptualizing the story for a long time and as the show is nearing the release she posted a heartfelt video on her social media and dedicated her mother for being a strong pillar of support. Not only her mother she also dedicates her son Ravie the series.

Watch the video below: