Popular for her 'saas-bahu' daily soaps on television, filmmaker Ekta Kapoor has been an inspiration to many. She has inspired many women on how to become successful in their career. Besides that, she has become a mother, in fact, a single parent and has proved to the world once again, that for women, nothing is impossible.

Talking about her journey towards motherhood, Ekta, in an interview with a leading news portal, has said she stored her eggs right when she was 36. "I had stored my eggs when I was 36. Having a child was in mind for a long time. My mother was always behind me to get married, but I wasn't sure whether it would happen or it. I did not want to do just for the sake of it," she said.

Finally, when Ekta Kapoor decided to have a child, and discuss it with her mom, her brother Tushar Kapoor gave the shock of their life, which they call a surprise as well.

'By the time I was planning to do all this, Tushar already did it'

"By the time I was planning to do all this, Tushar already did it. He neither discussed with me nor my parents that he has decided to be a single parent. Now both my parents are looking at us gobsmacked that both their kids are already parents without getting married. Many of my friends were even saying that I am lucky for not having in-laws and having a kid," she added.

Ekta even revealed that her parents Jitendra Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor have changed as people after the arrival of their grandchildren Lakkshya (Tushar's son) and Ravie Kapoor (her son).

"My parents spend a lot of time with kids at home and they are just not bothered with what the world or people outside the home have to say. All they need is time with the kids and their love," she added.