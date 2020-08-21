Amid all the sad and tragic news we have received this year, the one news that has given us some hope about the future is Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy. Kareena and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second baby after Taimur Ali Khan sometime in February. And its not just the Pataudis and the Kapoors who are elated with the news. The whole nation celebrated the day Bebo announced the addition of a little someone into their family.

Family's reaction

The power couple broke the news to the world through an official statement and followed it up by mentioning the same in their social media post. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family !! Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," was the statement. After a lot of going back and forth, father Randhir Kapoor had told ETimes, "I hope it's true and if so, I would be very happy. Doh bachche toh hone chahiye to give each other company." However, he later clarified that he was told about Kareena's pregnancy a few days back and she is due sometime in February next year.

While Kareena might have broken the news officially now, she had been leaving massive clues for us, all this while.

On Instagram, when designer Anaita Adajania Shroff shared a picture of Kareena Kapoor from one of their shoots, Bebo said, "God I remember this... Tim was in my tummy."

Kareena had also been sharing lots and lots of selfies sans any make-up for the last few weeks. While she appears radiant always, the pregnancy glow should have given it away this time.

In the last few weeks, in all her visits to family and friends, Kareena chose comfort over style. She was spotted baggy and loose fitting clothes to hide that baby bump.

Kareena had already told us in 2018 that she would be planning next baby in 2020. We should have seen it coming.