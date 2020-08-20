Bollywood celebrities are famous for making OTT gestures. Whether it's a grand wedding proposal or birthdays to the arrival of their babies, stars are known to do everything in style. Becoming a parent is bliss for everyone, even for celebrities. Bringing a new life in the world not only calls for a celebration with the family members but also with the fans and over the years, these stars have been sharing this exciting news in various unique ways.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan announced her second pregnancy and it took the internet by storm. From Bebo's pregnancy look to the first picture of Taimur and hilarious memes started trending on the social media platforms. While some famous couples keep it low key and hidden, or issues a formal post on social media, many are famous for sharing the news of the pregnancy in rather fun and adorable days.

Here's the list of celebrity couples who had made creative pregnancy announcements on social media:

1. Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput

Udta Punjab star Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most adorable couples of Bollywood. From the story for their first meeting to low-key wedding kids, everything about this family is a cute fest. While Shahid and Mira kept the news of their firstborn Misha private, the announcement of the arrival of their second baby was simple creative and delightful.

The would-be parents shared the picture of baby Misha, lying beside chalk-drawn colourful balloons with "Big Sister" written with it. Check out the picture:

2. Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik

Lovebirds tennis champ Sania Mirza and cricket star Shoaib Malik also had fun and innovative way to announce their pregnancy. Sania and Shoaib took to their official social media accounts and shared a lovely sketch of a wardrobe with baby space in it and captioned it as, "#BabyMirzaMalik."

3. Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay

Saaho fame Neil Nitin Mukesh never fails to leave a smile on our face by sharing adorable videos of her daughter Nurvi. The couple had an arranged marriage and has been giving the couple goal ever since. Not only they had a beautiful wedding, but the announcement of their first baby was also innovative.

Neil posted two pics on Instagram, one with a cute doodle in which a bird is carrying a baby with a caption, "To Be Delivered Soon". On the other picture, we could see Neil and Rukmini's hands holding shoes of the baby.

4. Esha Deol and Bharat

After enjoying the marital bliss with her beau Bharat, Esha had an innovative way to announce her pregnancy. Along with the lavish baby shower and babymoon on foreign land, Esha and Bharat made a formal announcement about the arrival of their first baby. For the second one, they rather opted for a creative option and shared an adorable picture of their elder daughter with 'I am being promoted to big sister' written beside her.

5. Lisa Haydon

While some celebs opted the funny and cute ways to introduce the little ones, bombshell Lisa rather chose the bold path. She shared a beautiful bikini picture and announced her pregnancy on social media. When she was pregnant with her second baby, she posted a picture with husband Dino Lavlani and their son Zack, writing "Party of four on the way". Have a look:

6. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

After making the formal announcement about their first baby, lovebirds Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza shared the news of their second child in an adorable way. To confirm his second baby, Riteish tweeted, "Hey guys, my Aai & Baba just gifted me a little brother. Now all my toys are his.- Love Riaan"

Have a look: