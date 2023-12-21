Kareena Kapoor is not the one to mince her words. And her recent interview, where she spoke about the new lot of actors baring their chests out, is a testament to that. The diva was in a no-holds-barred mood when she spoke about stardom, Ranbir Kapoor, and the new crop of actors. She also added that one needs to be a good actor to be a star in the industry. Bebo also opined that one can't become a good actor just by having six-pack abs.

Kareena was asked about her previous statement, where she said that actors have become better since the arrival of her cousin, Ranbir Kapoor. "If you are great, talented, and people have liked you, connected with you, stardom will follow. It is not like, 'Oh he has got six-pack abs, he is looking so hot, he is a big star.' Arree please yaar!" the Pataudi lady had then said.

Kareena's advice to younger generation of actors

Kareena also said that sometimes she feels like asking the younger generation of actors to first wear their t-shirts, as she can't even look at them. "Sometimes, I feel like telling those actors, 'Please wear your T-shirt first. I can't even look at you right now," she concluded.

Kareena also heaped praise on Bobby Deol and said that one can't shut a good actor, and opportunities will come one day or another.

"Now, if you are a good actor, you are going to survive a long time. Now Bobby is doing different characters. Now he is exploring his talent, which he always had and now finally he's getting this opportunity. You can't shut a good actor," she said.

Kareena's future projects

Kareena Kapoor has been basking in the glory of her recently released Jaane Jaan, which was directed by Sujoy Ghosh. Bebo made her OTT debut with the thriller series and made heads turn with her powerful performance. She was accompanied by Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in the series.

Now, Kareena will now be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders, where she plays a distraught detective. Apart from this, Bebo has also been roped in for The Crew, which stars Tabu and Kriti Sanon along with her. The Ki and Ka actress will also be part of Rohit Shetty's upcoming Singham Again as Avni Kamat.