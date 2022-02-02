Kareena Kapoor has never been the one to mince her words. And her latest interview with Twinkle Khanna is proof of that. From rejecting big banner films, being brash with people to finding working with Akshay Kumar "weird"; Kareena has spilled the beans on Twinkle's show. She also opened up about the constant scrutiny she faces and how she has made herself a "steel body" now.

Kareena on being brash

Talking about being brash and open, Kareena said in an interview on Tweak India, "There has always been scrutiny. In fact, my life, my career, has been practically the most talked about, most scrutinised- whether it is my break up, whether it is my marriage to Saif, whether it is my career before when it wasn't great or why I wasn't working with Yashraj and Dharma at that particular time when Rani (Mukerji) and Preity (Zinta) were doing all those films," Bebo said.

Saying no to big banners

"Maybe it was my mistake, I had said no to so many films. People were still discussing that- why I said no to Sanjay Leela Bhansali. For one year people were discussing that. At a point, just about anybody was discussing my life and why I have no idea. That I think used to anger me. I could have run away from it or be brash about it. Whenever you see me, I have always been calm and composed about it, it's because I have also dealt with it in my own way," she added.

Kareena went on to add that she gets upset when people talk about her life. She revealed that earlier she used to make statements, be open and brash. She added that if she would be angry with someone, she used to say it earlier. But, now she doesn't.