Jacqueline Fernandez has been in the news for the last few months over the whole Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. While the actress denied being in a relationship with the conman, several intimate pictures of the celebs have left social media shocked. However, it is not uncommon for celebs to sometimes flaunt their love bites with no hesitation, and sometimes get clicked with one being totally oblivious about it.

Jacqueline Fernandez: A picture of Jacqueline Fernandez with conman Sukesh has gone viral on social media. In the picture, she can be seen sharing a cozy moment with Sukesh. A love bite can easily and clearly be seen on her neck.

Shah Rukh Khan: Long, long back, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted at the airport with a big hickey. The actor remained totally nonchalant about it. Needless to say, the picture went crazy viral.

Kareena Kapoor: Kareena Kapoor too was spotted at several occasions with hickeys. At one such occasion, even Saif Ali Khan was spotted with a hickey. And the coincidence of it left all their fans blushing.

Malaika Arora: Malaika Arora was also spotted with a hickey. The actress who keeps making news for her relationship with Arjun Kapoor seemed oblivious about it. However, the cameras didn't fail to notice the big, red love bite.

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Ali Fazal, and Salman Khan are the other celebs who have also been captured with a hickey.