Jacqueline Fernandez was recently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a financial crime involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. However, things have now taken an unexpected turn, as Jacqueline's intimate pictures with Sukesh Chandrasekhar are out on online spaces.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared intimate moments with conman

In one of the images, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen flaunting her hickey while Sukesh kisses her nose. The images have already gone viral on social media platforms, and people are claiming that the Bollywood actress has a close relationship with the conman.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Fernandez has requested all the media outlets not to circulate her intimate photos with Sukesh Chandrasekhar.

"This country and its people have always given me tremendous love and respect. This includes my friends from media, from whom I have learned a lot. I am currently going through a rough patch, but I am sure, my friends and fans will see me through it. It is with this trust that I would request my media friends not to circulate images of a nature that intrude my privacy and personal space. You would not do this your own loved ones, am sure you would not do this to me either. Hoping that justice and good sense prevails. Thank you," wrote Jacqueline on her Twitter page.

The 200 crore money laundering case

Sukesh Chandrasekhar is currently in jail for his alleged involvement in the 200 crore money laundering case. According to reports, Sukesh has gifted several luxurious gifts to Jacqueline Fernandez which include, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, and a Mini Cooper. Sukesh had also promised Jacqueline a role in a Hollywood movie.

"He (Sukesh) was easily smitten by the looks of Bollywood actresses, and before Jacqueline, he tried the same stunt with a few others. Fortunately, none of these big A-list actresses fell for it or even entertained these lavish gifts," an insider told India Today.