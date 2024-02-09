Kareena Kapoor Khan was a vision as she attended the Doha Jewellery and Watches Exhibition in Doha, Qatar. Bebo gave power dressing a new meaning with the pastel outfit with statement rose. Adorned from the shelves of Luciferase, the outfit featured plunging square neckline, a pleated fitted bodice, an ankle-length hem, a figure-hugging silhouette, and a back slit. Her light makeup, choker necklace and bracelet did all the talking at the event.

Bollywood goes gaga over her look

As soon as Kareena shared pictures and videos from the event, netizens went gaga. Not just her fans and followers, Bollywood celebs too couldn't resist dropping in a comment on her look. "Shine bright like a diamond they said... and so I did," Kareena Kapoor wrote while sharing pictures of herself from the event. "Stunningggg," Kriti Sanon wrote. "Love the outfit Mahsha'Allah," Saba Pataudi wrote.

Several influencers and celebrities dropped in fire and heart emojis on Kareena's post. From stunning the world in traditional wear to making everyone skip a heartbeat with her chic dressing, Bebo has always been the OG queen of fashion. While the actress chooses comfort over corset, she is known for being one of the best dressed celebs of all times.

Kareena on what's fashion for her

"For me, it's always been about keeping it comfortable because I am not into something that is extremely elaborate and heavy. So a cool t-shirt and ripped jeans with a pair of boots or sneakers does it for me," Kareena told Popxo about her personal style. She further added, "Since it's winter and there is a slight nip in the air, for me it would have to be a pair of nice jeans, teamed with boots and a cool black jumper."