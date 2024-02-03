Instagram is one of the most used social media apps and every age group uses it for videos, photos and trends. Every week, a new viral trend takes over Instagrammers and the avid users share their desired pictures and videos for the same. Celebrities who are active on social media often hop on to the latest trend.

This month began with a new viral trend which is called "Me at 21'', netizens and celebrities are sharing throwback pictures of them on Instagram stories.

The Millennials are one of the most active participants in the ongoing trend.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut took to their Instagram story and shared pictures of them when they were 21 years old.

Celebs join the Me at 21trend; and share their throwback pictures.

Priyanka Chopra shared three pictures on her Instagram stories

Priyanka Chopra shared a smiling picture of herself and captioned it with these words, "Let's see you at 21."

In the next story, Priyanka shared a picture from her modelling days in which she can be seen wearing animal-printed outfits. She wrote on the picture, "Learnt a lot since then."

She shared another picture from her young days and wrote "Bronzer" on the picture. Priyanka treated her Instafam to a picture with her best friend Tamanna Dutt and wrote, "We were babies." Which one is your favourite?

Kareena Kapoor shares the image from her shoot with SRK for Asoka

Kareena Kapoor shared two images from her film Asoka. The first picture features Kareena Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan from the film.

Sharing the first picture, Kareena wrote, "Feeling 21 this morning".

The second picture shows a close-up of Kareena Kapoor.

In the second picture, she dropped a heart emoji.

Kangana took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a throwback picture of herself when she was 21.

Kangana Ranaut was the latest to join the viral social media trend of "let's see you at 21". She shared three pictures of her on her Instagram story.

In the first picture, she shared a glamorous picture of herself, dressed in purple.

She wrote: "Catching up with the trend of let's see you at 21."

The actress then shared a close-up photograph of herself and wrote: "Baby fat face."

In the last picture, she mentioned what she did when she was 21, which included winning an award for the drama 'Fashion' in 2008 and financially helping her family.

"I am very proud of myself at 21, I was already financially supporting my family, National Award winner and ruffling many feathers."

Kajol also shared a throwback picture of herself.

Work front

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana, who was last seen on screen in 'Tejas', is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film 'Emergency', where she will be seen playing the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. It is slated to release on July 14.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor was last seen in the film Jaane Jaan, alongside Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie, marking her debut in the OTT space, premiered on Netflix. She will next be seen in The Crew alongside Kriti Sanon and Tabu. The teaser of the film was released on Friday. The film will be released in theatres in March.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Russo Brothers' Citadel and a Hollywood project titled Love Again, a musical, in which she co-starred with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film also had a cameo by her husband Nick Jonas. She will next be seen in Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba.