Kareena Kapoor has announced her first book – Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible. Kareena gave a glimpse of the book to her fans and announced it on Instagram. Kareena Kapoor called the book her 'third child'. However, it was Kareena Kapoor's dress at the announcement that stole the show. The red strappy, v neck-line dress looked quite glamorous.

While announcing the book, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "This has been quite the journey... both my pregnancies and writing my Pregnancy Bible. There were good days and bad days; some days I was raring to go to work and others where I struggled to get out of bed. This book is a very personal account of what I experienced both physically and emotionally through both my pregnancies."

Kareena's third child

Bebo further wrote, "In many ways, this book is like my third child... from conception to its birth today. Published by @juggernaut.in and the amazing @chikisarkar, I'm proud to share that my Pregnancy Bible is vetted and approved by FOGSI, India's official body of gynecologists and obstetricians, along with the help of several expert voices like @rujuta.diwekar, Dr. Sonali Gupta, and Dr. Prabha Chandra of NIMHANS. I'm both excited and nervous to share this with you."

Kareena Kapoor was one of the first celebs to break all the stereotypes around pregnant actresses in Bollywood. Never for once did Kareena try hiding her baby bump. In fact, she flaunted that pregnant belly to the fullest, and rightly so. Setting new maternity fashion goals through her pregnancy to working till the very last minute; Kareena's pregnancy journey has been enviable.

To top it all, the diva went back to her pre-pregnancy body right soon after delivering her two children. Kareena has been a patron of a healthy lifestyle and happy living.