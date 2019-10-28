Deepika Padukone had rightly said on Koffee with Karan that Kareena Kapoor should open up a 'charity' as an alternate career option. While Kareena is known for saying 'no' to some of the biggest hits of Bollywood like – Kal Ho Na Ho, Ram Leela etc.; there were a few films she desperately wanted to be a part of but couldn't. And one such film was Sanjay Leela Bhansali's – Devdas starring Aishwarya Rai, Madhuri Dixit and Shah Rukh Khan.

Very few know that Bhansali had approached Kareena to be a part of the film as one of the leads and had even screen-tested her. But, later, replaced her without informing her about it, which led to the biggest cold war between them. However, things were sorted out between the two at a part. Talking about the same, Kareena had said in a Filmfare interview, "Sanjay Bhansali has to make another Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam with me.I won't leave him in peace till he does. I deserve it. And he knows it. Yes. I went to Sikander Kher's birthday party. Kiron Kher who's working in Sanjay's Devdas said I must meet Sanjay. She dragged me to him. We hugged and became friends. I told him I was hurt because he screen-tested me for Devdas and then replaced me without my knowledge. But I've never ever said that he's a bad director or that I'll never work with him. The media just blew our differences out of proportion. You know I was like a child who wanted to be in his film. He was the first filmmaker I ever called. Anyway, Devdas is certainly not the last film he'll make. He owes me a solo-heroine film."

Kareena on Koffee with Karan

Kareena had once revealed on Koffee with Karan that she and Karan Johar had turned foes after she not only rejected to play the main lead in his film – Kal Ho Na Ho – but refused to even pick up his call to inform. Talking about Kareena, Preity had said, "Kareena, thank you for Kal Ho Na Ho. Don't hold me for it, you always hold me for it. I don't have any problem with her, but, I do have a problem when she ignores me. I don't like that. Kareena says hi to me when Karan is around. I think, Kareena, we are both actors of the Indian film industry and we should just take a chill-pill." After watching the video, Kareena had told Karan, "Let her think what she wants. I could also think that she says hi to me. But, maybe she is my senior, next time I'll definitely go up to her and say hi."