Karanvir Bohra, who is a frequent flyer, was deported at Delhi Airport on Thursday, January 30, on his travel to Nepal. He was deported on the grounds that he was carrying only his Aadhaar Card as an ID proof, which is not a valid travel document in the country.

Apparently, entry to Nepal through Aadhaar Card is only allowed when travelled by road and not by air. This piece of important information was not informed to the actor by the airline authorities when he was boarding his flight from Mumbai. This miffed the TV actor and he took to his social media to express his woes.

Karanvir wrote on Twitter, "Deported at Delhi airport on my way to #nepal.trvlng wid #adhaarcar not allowed Nepal gov allows (PP, voters ID & Adhaar by road, by air only PP & VI)Then, Y did @airindiain in Mumbai let me fly with my Adhaar? Y didn't they stop me there?."

In no time had he shared his woes, netizens started trolling him for carrying Aadhaar card for international travel.

Karanvir has, however, managed to get his passport by making one of his staff members to travel to Delhi to hand him over his document.

Karanvir detained in Moscow in January 2019

Co-incidentally, exactly a year ago, the Naagin actor was detained at the Moscow airport for travelling with a damaged passport.

He had to spend 9 hours before the Indian Embassy in Moscow came to his rescue and issued a temporary passport for him to use and travel back to India.

Back then, Karanvir had thanked late External Affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and the officials for helping him in his hour of need.

Professional life

Karanvir Bohra has been part of the television industry for more than a decade now. He had played key roles in some of the most successful shows like Naagin 2, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Saubhagyavati Bhav, Shararat to name a few. Karanvir had also participated in reality shows like Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Nach Baliye 7 and Bigg Boss 12.