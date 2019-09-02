Let's take a look at couples who fell-in-love, got married but their marriage didn't last long.

Pulkit Samrat – Shweta Rohira: Pulkit Samrat tied-the-knot with Salman Khan's rakhi sister, Shweta Rohira, in November 2014 in a grand ceremony. The couple had been dating for over a year before they decided to take their friendship to the next level. However, the couple parted ways in 2015 owing to Pulkit's alleged closeness with co-star Yami Gautam.

Karan Singh Grover – Shradhha: Before finding love in Jennifer Winget and tying the knot with Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover had been married to television actress Shraddha Nigam. Shraddha Nigam married Karan Singh Grover on December 2, 2008, and the couple decided to part ways within 10 months of marital life. The couple ended their marriage on amicable terms and Shraddha even congratulated him on his marriage with Bipasha Basu.

Manisha Koirala – Samrat Dahal: Manisha Koirala and Samrat Dahal had just completed a year of marriage in 2011 when they started living separately. Though the news of their separation made headlines much later, in an interview, Manisha spoke about how she was the one to be blamed for the failed marriage.

She said, "I had a dreamy idea of marriage. If you are in a bad relationship, then it's better to separate. There is no bitterness. I take full responsibility of hurrying up and wanting to get married and then realising I am not meant for this. There is no fault from other side, the fault is mine."

Chahatt Khanna – Bharat Narsinghani: Television's popular face, Chahatt Khanna was first married to businessman Bharat Narsinghani. The couple had been dating for four years before deciding to take the plunge. Bharat and Chahatt tied-the-knot in 2006 and separated within a few months of marriage.

In an interview with Mid-day, she had said, "It's easy to get married but difficult to get divorced. It will take me another four to five years [to find my feet]. I feel conscious walking in public because I can feel all eyes on me; people call me names and advise others to avoid me. I am getting [professional] help to get me through this. I don't believe in the stigma attached to visiting a shrink. It is something people must do on a regular basis."

Rakhee – Gulzar: Rakhee and Gulzar were both smitten by each-other during their early days in the industry. As cupid struck the two, without spending a lot of time separately, the couple got married in a ceremony that was attended by all the stars of the industry. However, cracks started developing within one year of marriage and as soon as Meghna was born, the couple started living separately.