After Deepika Padukone's revelation about battling depression, it gave a lot of celebrities like Shama Sikander, Honey Singh, Ileana D'Cruz and Anushka Sharma courage to share their experiences and spread awareness among people about mental health. And now Karan Singh Grover, who is playing the role of Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, has spoken about suffering from depression and how his wife Bipasha Basu stood by him and helped him overcome the terrible situation.

"There is a reason why I want to talk about mental health. Because I have lived it. Depression can be caused because of many reasons and the root needs to be identified. It has been a difficult journey, maybe not for me but for my loved ones because I got great help and support from them. Bipasha was there. It is something that we need to speak about," Karan Singh Grover was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla.

He further added, "It is something that we need to accept and it is something we need to let go. It is very essential that everyone speaks about it. We all go through it at some level or the other, running into things, trying to make money, and all the stress that causes a lot of pressure in our minds which is not supposed to be there. This is not life, there is a lot more to it."

Earlier, while speaking to Hindustan Times, Karan had opened up about how his life was changed completely after marrying Bipasha.

"It's been awesome, heavenly actually. Life has changed completely. The beautiful life that everyone talks about is now very evident. The understanding of what life is and what love is, what family is very clear. I am very lucky to have found her," he had said.